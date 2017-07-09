Man charged after stabbing on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a stabbing on Nantucket that left a man with serious injuries.

Detectives said it happened at about 2:45 Sunday morning at a warehouse on Nancy Ann Drive, when police responded to a noise complaint.

Officers found several people fleeing the area and determined that there had been some kind of fight had occurred just before the police arrived. They then found a man laying in some nearby bushes with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kadeem Ferguson of Nantucket and charged him with attempted murder and eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victim isn’t being identified until police have finished notifying his family, investigators said.