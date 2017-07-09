Police investigate canoe, kayak, and paddleboard thefts

PLAINVILLE, MASS (WPRI) – Police in Plainville are trying to track down canoes, kayaks and paddleboards after it appears they were taken from the Lake Mirimichi area.

They say the department is aware of at least five thefts in Plainville over the past couple weeks. In addition, they’ve had reports of stolen gear in Foxboro.

Plainville Police tell Eyewitness News that they are working several leads, but the investigation into the thefts is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact them as soon as possible.