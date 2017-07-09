Police investigate illegal dumping in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, MASS (WPRI) — Police in Rehoboth are looking into illegal dumping in local waters, after the fire department showed up to a possible hazmat situation Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a resident found the debris in a stream near Perryville Road.

Firefighters say discovered about a dozen used car tires, several large capped and empty plastic containers of heavy duty diesel motor oil, anti-freeze and hydraulic fluid.

Police believe they were dumped late Friday night or early Saturday morning. It appears the debris came from an auto repair facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rehoboth Police.