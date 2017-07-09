Providence police investigating shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating a shooting in the capital city.

The call went out shortly before 2 p.m. for a shooting on Newark Street.

Commander Thomas Verdi of the Providence Police Department said that a 38-year-old man was shot and then taken to the hospital by someone else in a private vehicle. He is in stable condition.

Nobody is in custody yet and police are looking for the driver of a blue and white motorcycle that was seen leaving the area; police believe the driver was the shooter.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they heard six or seven shots fired in total and said that the house has been the site of previous incident.