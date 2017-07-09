Providence Restaurant Weeks is underway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Food lovers, take notice: Restaurant Weeks is upon us.

About one hundred local restaurants are participating in the event, which runs from July 9 through July 22.

The annual event started twelve years ago with forty restaurants participating, and it has turned into a major boon for local small businesses.

“One of the great things about Providence Restaurant Weeks is you have to remember that most of the restaurants in Rhode Island are essentially small businesses,” said Kristen Adamo, Vice President for Marketing with the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau, “so this really gives a perk to small business and really helps them get through what sometimes, particularly in the city, can be a quiet week right after the Fourth of July.”

Many of the participating restaurants post their menus online and will be offering special items; a full list of the participating restaurants is available online.

The event is sponsored by the PWCVB.