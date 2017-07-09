Thousands show Cape Verdean pride at India Point Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people were in Providence Sunday for the nation’s longest-running celebration of Cape Verdean heritage.

The 42nd Annual Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival kicked off at 11 a.m. at India Point Park.

Featuring live music, dancing, food and vendors, the event aims to commemorate and preserve Cape Verdean culture.

“Cape Verdeans have this word they always use – morabeza – which means if you go to Cape Verde you can just walk into someone’s house, you don’t have to tell them, you just knock they give you food a place to stay,” said festival organizer Rosy Tavares.

“We are open-hearted, our culture is so strong, so we bring that everywhere we go,” she added.

The festival is held every year on the Sunday after Cape Verde’s official independence day on July 5.