After being struck by hit-and-run driver, Providence dancer determined to recover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A local dancer is set to go home Wednesday, after spending the past two weeks at Rhode Island Hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash.

Jordan Nelson, 28, of Pawtucket, was hit by a car on June 25 outside of Hope High School in Providence. Nelson was riding his bike at the time, but says he doesn’t remember the bike ride or being hit.

“I cracked opened my skull and my brain was bleeding,” he said.

Nelson said doctors stitched up his head, treated his arm, and bolted his clavicle back together. He’s since been rehabbing at the hospital, participating in physical therapy and various cognitive tests.

“I’m slowly coming back to the mobility I used to have just two weeks ago,” Nelson said.

Nelson is a dancer for Festival Ballet Providence. He has danced for the past 10 years and despite this latest setback, is excited to get back to the studio this September.

“The fact that I’m still alive right now, I’m planning to blow everyone away once I get back,” he said.

Meanwhile, the driver who struck Nelson is still at large. Police believe it was some type of box truck but Nelson said there are still no leads. He doesn’t want an apology from whoever put him in the hospital, but he does want to send a message to the driver.

“Just think about what you’re doing daily from now on,” he said, “because there may be other people out there that might not be as lucky as I’ve been.”