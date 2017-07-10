Amazon offering ‘hundreds of thousands of deals’ for Prime Day

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amazon is promising hundreds of thousands of deals in 30 hours for its third annual Prime Day.

The discounts begin at 9 p.m. ET, Monday, July 10. Deals will be revealed as often as every five minutes, according to Amazon.

“Our fulfillment centers are loaded with products, our operations associates are ready and our transportation partners around the world are excitedly waiting for the first Prime Day order,” Amazon Prime Vice President Greg Greeley said in a statement.

Dan Ackerman from CNET told CBS This Morning that Amazon’s annual sale is also prompting deep discounts at other retailers.

“Other stores can’t call it a Prime sale, but they say they’re having July 11 deals,” Ackerman said. “And some of them throw in a tag line like ‘no membership required.'”

If you’re planning to shop on the unofficial mid-summer shopping holiday, consider these online shopping tips from the Federal Trade Commission:

Set a budget so you don’t over-spend.

Compare products by reading reviews.

Compare cost by searching several sites.

Pay with a credit card. If there’s an issue with your order, it will be easier to dispute the charge.

An Amazon Prime membership is required to access Prime Day deals. Memberships cost about $100 annually.

