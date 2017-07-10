Arraignments continue in Westport farm animal abuse case

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Arraignments are scheduled to continue Monday in the farm animal abuse case at a Westport farm.

4 more tenants will be arraigned in Bristol County Superior Court starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

A total of 27 defendants are facing charges after 1,400 animals were found living in filthy conditions at the farm located off American Legion Highway.

Richard Medeiros, 83, owns the land and pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of animal cruelty in May.

Investigators have said this is the worst case of farm animal cruelty in the area.