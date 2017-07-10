Authorities in Costa Rica arrest suspect in threats at Ariana Grande show

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande performs during the honeymoon tour concert in Jakarta, Indonesia. Authorities in Costa Rica said on Monday, July 10 2017 they have arrested a 22-year-old Colombian man suspected of threatening to stage an attack at a concert by pop singer. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica arrested a 22-year-old Colombian man suspected of threatening to stage an attack at a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande.

The threat comes on the heels of a May 22 bombing at a Grande performance in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

The Costa Rica concert went ahead as scheduled Sunday in the city of Alajuela.

Costa Rican prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is a Colombian citizen who made the threats online.

Head Investigator Walter Espinoza told local media the threats were written in Arabic. He identified the suspect only by his family names, Caicedo Lopez.