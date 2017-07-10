Boy with autism rescued from Blackstone River

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A 5-year-old boy with autism was rescued from the Blackstone River in Pawtucket.

Police said officers were called to the area of School Street around 6:30 a.m. after the boy was reported missing.

While searching for the child, a kayaker called police, alerting them to a young boy in the Blackstone River, near 727 School Street.

Police said Officers Patrick Dolan and James Doyal arrived on scene and found the kayaker and a young boy who fit the description of the missing boy, about knee deep in the river at the bottom of a steep slope.

As the officers tried to get down to the river bank to help the boy they said he ran deeper into the river.

Officer Doyal followed him into the river and pulled him to safety.

He was evaluated by Pawtucket Rescue personnel and released back to his mother.