FALL RIVER, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters were able to quickly douse a fire at a home on Stafford Road early Monday morning, officials say.

Crews responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. where a fire had broken out in the back of the home and then spread to the attic.

According to fire crews on scene, everyone living inside was able to make it out safely, though the family’s 5 cats have still not been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.