(WPRI) — The WPRI 12 family grew by two feet Monday morning.

Eyewitness News anchor Shannon Hegy and her husband Matt welcomed their son, Carter Thomas, into the world at 7:13 a.m.

Carter weighed 7.5 pounds and measured 20 inches long.

“We’re completely in love and can’t wait for you all to meet WPRI 12’s newest fan,” Shannon said.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

Congratulations, Shannon and Matt!