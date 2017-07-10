Foster women say 3 dogs terrorized farm, police investigating

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Pauline Sambain and her daughter Lisa have been living and working on their Salisbury Road farm for 11 years, fostering animals and caring for their chickens, ducks and horses. But on the Fourth of July, the women turned from caregivers to protectors when they said their neighbor’s dogs went on the attack.

“I was trying to get them to pay attention to me, to divert their attention to me, because the horses are old,” Lisa recalled. “They didn’t stand a chance if they got to them.”

Pauline said the dogs first went after her while she was gardening in the front yard, then tried to attack the ducks and later made their way to the stables.

“I gave them as much leeway as I could. They were relentless,” Pauline said.

According to a police report the family gave to Eyewitness News, when police arrived on the scene they found Lisa screaming for help as three large dogs – identified by officers as pit bulls – went in for the attack.

“I could see them lunging for her and I was so terrified that they would kill her,” Pauline said.

According to the report, officers also felt unsafe near the dogs and fired shots at the animals. The dogs were not hurt but were placed in the custody of animal control.

The owner of the dogs declined to comment to Eyewitness News.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

“If charges need to be filed, I’ll file another report with police, definitely, because they could have killed my mother or me, no doubt,” Lisa said.