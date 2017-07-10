Gallison surrenders to prison authorities in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Convicted felon and former R.I. House Finance Chairman Raymond Gallison surrendered to federal prison authorities in Massachusetts on Monday, officially starting his 51-month sentence.

Gallison, 65, had the option of reporting to the U.S. Marshals Service in Providence by noon on Monday, or driving directly to the Devens Federal Medical Center in Ayer, Massachusetts, to surrender there. U.S. Marshal for Rhode Island Jamie Hainsworth said his office was notified by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) that Gallison arrived at Devens late morning.

Hainsworth said his office had been in touch with Gallison’s legal counsel and “the plan was he was going to go there [Devens] himself.”

If Gallison had chosen to surrender to the U.S. Marshals, he would have had to spend several nights at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls before being bused to Ayer, Hainsworth said.

According to the BOP website, the Devens Federal Medical Center has 1,082 inmates separated into two facilities. The majority are at the medical center part of the campus, while just over 100 are held at a minimum security camp.

Gallison, who has been assigned prison identification number 11502-070, was sentenced to more than four years in prison last month after pleading guilty to nine federal counts, including aggravated identity theft, filing false documents with the IRS and wire and mail fraud.

Documents revealed Gallison, D-Bristol, admitted to stealing $678,000 from the estate of a deceased client. He was also found guilty of stealing nearly $9,000 from the trust of a disabled person and lying to the IRS about how money was used by his taxpayer-funded nonprofit.

