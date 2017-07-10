Hometown Hero: Fredric Silverblatt

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Dr. Fredric Silverblatt.

The 79-year old will be the oldest competitor at Sunday’s New York City Triathlon. It’s the fourth time he’s taken part in the event.

The North Kingstown resident is a practicing physician at South County Hospital who swam at Columbia before picking up running after college. He competed in over 30 marathons, before deciding at age 65 to pick up triathlons.

Silverblatt is hoping to qualify for the U.S. Triathlon team that will compete at the World Championships in Denmark and he plans to continue to race as long as he can inspire others to increase their physical activity.

