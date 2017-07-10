In the Kitchen: Ravioli con aracala e granchio

Executive Chef Michael Pennacchia from Camille’s joined us today in the Rhode Show kitchen thanks to GoProvidence.com. He showed us how to make Ravioli con aracala e granchio.
Ingredients:
- Ravioli made to my specs
- Jumbo lump crab
- Shallot
- Asparagus spears
- Grape tomato
- Lemon
- Butter
- White wine
- Arugula
- Roasted garlic
- Salt
- Pepper
- Chili flake
- Seafood stock
- Lemon
Directions:
- Bring ravioli to boil, remove from salted water.
- Sauté shallot, garlic, asparagus, tomato
- Add white wine, stock, lemon, butter, chili flake.
- Add crab at end to warm through.
- Arrange ravioli pour reduced sauce over and serve