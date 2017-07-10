In the Kitchen: Ravioli con aracala e granchio

Executive Chef Michael Pennacchia from Camille’s joined us today in the Rhode Show kitchen thanks to GoProvidence.com.  He showed us how to make Ravioli con aracala e granchio.

Ingredients:

  • Ravioli made to my specs
  • Jumbo lump crab
  • Shallot
  • Asparagus spears
  • Grape tomato
  • Lemon
  • Butter
  • White wine
  • Arugula
  • Roasted garlic
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Chili flake
  • Seafood stock
  • Lemon

Directions:

  1. Bring ravioli to boil, remove from salted water.
  2. Sauté shallot, garlic, asparagus, tomato
  3. Add white wine, stock, lemon, butter, chili flake.
  4. Add crab at end to warm through.
  5. Arrange ravioli pour reduced sauce over and serve