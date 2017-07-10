Lincoln murder suspect arraigned in Superior Court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of murder in the Manville section of Lincoln was ordered held without bail following his arraignment at Providence Superior Court Monday.

Brian Fraga, 33, is facing a second-degree murder charge following a fight at a Summer Street apartment and parking lot back in May, prosecutors said. His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in court.

A Providence County Grand Jury indicted Fraga on the second-degree murder charge last week. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Luiz Perez, suffered a head injury and died at the hospital, according to police.

Fraga was originally charged with manslaughter, but his charge was upgraded less than a week after the incident allegedly occurred. According to Detective Lt. Dana Packer of Lincoln police, surveillance video showed Fraga throwing the victim down concrete steps and assaulting Perez after he was no longer able to defend himself. Fraga was also seen punching Perez multiple times in the face, Packer said.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for September.

