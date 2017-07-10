National Grid: Gas leak in Warren forces dozens of evacuations

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A third-party contractor hit a gas main on Water Street, causing a gas leak and local evacuations Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from National Grid.

National Grid said the Warren Fire Department evacuated around 50 individuals in the area near the reported leak. The company said they became aware of the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday, a spokesperson said.

The Warren Fire Department is on scene and is assessing the situation, National Grid said.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will update this story on WPRI.com throughout the day and tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.

The smell of natural gas is strong as it continues to leak in Warren. National Grid says 3rd party contractor struck its main gas line. pic.twitter.com/qo1COjdTZw — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) July 10, 2017