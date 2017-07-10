Police ID victim of deadly motorcycle crash near I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for Rhode Island State Police said.

According to State Police, the crash took place near the intersection of I-95 and Route 146 around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Anthony Cirilo Saldana-Ortiz, 47, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to police.

