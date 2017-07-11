1 man injured in Cape Cod boat fire

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one man was flown to a Boston hospital with serious burns after a boat fire at a Cape Cod marina.

Falmouth fire officials responded to MacDougall’s Cape Cod Marine Services at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday to find a 65-foot catamaran on fire.

Two crew members were on board. One escaped uninjured, but the other was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Boston. No names were released.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Small says the concern now is containing the 350 gallons of diesel fuel on board, which he said appeared to be leaking into the water. Containment booms have been placed around the burned-out hull to contain the fuel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.