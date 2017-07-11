2 arrested in North Smithfield after crack cocaine, gun found in car

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were arrested Sunday after police said they found crack cocaine and a loaded .22 caliber revolver inside a parked car near a Walmart.

Police said Elizabeth Bell, 31, and Thomas Davis, 53, were taken into custody around 4 p.m. after officers received a report of people using drugs inside a vehicle. Bell had an active warrant for felony drug possession, police said.

Officers said they found a loaded revolver and two small bags of what was later identified as crack cocaine in the vehicle. According to police, Bell also put multiple needles on the dashboard of the car before she was taken into custody.

Bell was ordered held without bail after violating her bail that was set after she was previously charged with felony drug possession, police said. She has also been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) for Sunday’s incident, according to police.

Davis is charged with felony possession of a firearm without a license and his bail is set at $5,000 with surety, police said.

Police said both suspects are due in court for a pre-arraignment conference in October. Bell also has a status conference later this month, according to police.