Dunkin Donuts’ new lineup boasts bold tastes of summer

Dunkin’ Donuts’ newest menu items are bursting with bold summer flavor! Beginning July 3, Dunkin’ Donuts will serve some sweet tastes of summer with two new seasonal donuts, the S’mores Donut and the Chocolate Drizzled Strawberry Croissant Donut. Dunkin’ is also kicking up coast-to-coast refreshment by bringing Dunkin’ Energy Punch nationwide as a new boost to the brand’s beverage lineup. Most Dunkin’ Donuts locations will serve Dunkin’ Energy Punch Powered by Monster Energy®, but select areas including Metro New York will offer Dunkin’ Energy Punch Powered by NOS® Energy Drink.

Dunkin’ Donuts also has a full lineup of iced and frozen coffee choices perfect for keeping energized throughout each and every summer day, including Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, iced coffee and espresso beverages, Cold Brew coffee, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffees. For summer, Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants are serving delicious coffee flavors including S’mores, Coconut Crème Pie and Butter Pecan. Through July 2, Dunkin’ Donuts also has a special summer offer for its newest frozen beverage, serving a small Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee for the special price of $1.99.

Finally, for a fast, freshly-prepared, perfect portion of your favorite breakfast sandwich, from July 3 through August 27 Dunkin’ Donuts is offering egg and cheese Wake-up Wraps at the special price of two for $2. Ideal for on-the-go summer activities, Dunkin’ Donuts’ egg and cheese Wake-up Wrap features a five-inch round tortilla freshly made with egg and a slice of American cheese. Bacon, sausage or ham can be added for $1.

For more information, please visit https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en