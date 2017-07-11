Husband of police records clerk arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have arrested the husband of the records clerk accused of selling police reports to a chiropractor.

Police said they took Miguel Garcia, 46, into custody Monday outside Vault Lounge on Atwells Avenue. He’s charged with conspiracy, access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, and wrongful conversion by an officer or state municipal employee.

Garcia’s wife, Rosemery Garcia, 36, was arrested late last month. Police said they caught her delivering police crash reports to the New England Spine and Disc Center on Broadway. Investigators believe she was paid for the reports.

Miguel Garcia is scheduled to appear in court in September.