In the Kitchen: Gambas al Ajillo

Discover Newport brings us Chef Craig Corsetti from Merienda showing us how to make Gambas al Ajillo (garlic shrimp).

Ingredients:

4 medium shrimp peeled & deveined

Tablespoon sliced garlic

3 tablespoons olive oil

Pinch of red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon finely shopped parsley

2 ounces brandy

4-5 ounces dry white wine

Salt

1 saute pan

1 small heatproof casserole dish or Spanish cazuela

Directions:

On a separate burner place heat proof casserole dish over a low heat. Heat saute pan, olive oil, garlic & pepper flakes together. When garlic is starting to change color add shrimp, sprinkle with salt, lightly toss and add brandy. (Brandy may flair up) Stir shrimp occasionally until almost color changes and almost cooked through. Add parsley and wine, toss to mix. Place shrimp in heated casserole dish followed by cooking liquid. The pan should lightly sizzle with ingredients. Serve immediately with fresh bread and chilled wine.

