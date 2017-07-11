PC basketball great and former Brown coach arrested in Cranston

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — 1990’s Providence College basketball star Abduhl Abduhllah was arrested on a statutory rape warrant in Cranston.

Abduhllah, 46, was pulled over by a Cranston police officer for allegedly running a stop sign last week according to the incident report.

The report said the officer ran a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check on Abdullah and discovered there is an outstanding warrant in DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in the Decatur, Georgia area, for a “Probation Violation regarding a Statutory Rape charge.”

The sheriff’s office has not responded to requests for comment on the details connected to the warrant. In Georgia, having sex with a person under the age of 16 can provoke statutory rape charges, even if the other person consents to the act.

Abdullah, who also played at CCRI, is a member of the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, playing at Providence from 1992-1994.

According to Abdullah’s LinkedIn page, he worked as an assistant basketball coach at Brown University from July 2010 to May 2012.

A PC athletic department spokesman said he had no comment. Brown has not responded to a request for comment.