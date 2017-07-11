Perfect wine pairings for summer meals

The Capital Grille brought us an interview with advanced sommelier Brian Phillips who discussed the wine industry, revealed recent trends, and taught us how to choose the perfect pairings for our summertime meals.

Brian also discussed the Generous Pour event happening at Capital Grille, which will bring exclusive access to wines from California and Oregon that have been highly acclaimed for characteristics such as overall quality, taste profile, body and aroma.

