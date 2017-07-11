Police: Fire behind Mt. Pleasant High School damaged football equipment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire behind Mount Pleasant High School produced heavy smoke and damaged football gear last Thursday.

According to Providence police, the fire was behind the high school and damaged a sizable blue locked container that stored football equipment belonging to the Providence 49ers, a youth football and cheerleading organization.

Police said the fire started near the woods, behind the blue container. According to police, a Mount Pleasant High School football coach said he saw two juvenile males running from the fire and that one of them was wearing a maroon shirt and blue shorts.

While police said the value of the damaged equipment was not known at this time, Luis Aponte, the President of the Providence 49ers, said about $15,000 worth of equipment was destroyed in the fire and that the Providence 49ers are a non-profit organization. The organization has started a GoFundMe page in hopes that people will donate to help the 49ers replace the damaged equipment.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.