Police searching for missing 63-year-old Pawtucket man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning.

Police said Luis Mujica was last seen at 8:30 a.m. at his home on John Street.

Mujica is described as about 5’7″ tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Police said he was wearing a brown short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers at the time of his disappearance. Mujica does not speak English, according to police.

Those with information are urged to contact Pawtucket police at (401) 726-3911.