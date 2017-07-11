Poll shows Reed, Whitehouse job approval down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s two U.S. senators both saw their job-approval numbers decline in a newly released poll.

The survey of 467 Rhode Island registered voters by the website Morning Consult found U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s approval rating at 51%, down from 63% earlier this year. U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s approval rating was 46%, down from 52%. Both are Democrats, and Whitehouse is up for re-election in 2018.

The Rhode Island results were gathered through weekly online national polling of more than 140,000 U.S. registered voters conducted by Morning Consult from April 1 through June 18 – an unusually long period of time to test a job approval rating, which is usually done over just a few days. The margin of error for the Rhode Island results is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

“On the Democratic side of the ledger, it’s Rhode Island voters who were most likely to appear embittered,” Morning Consult said in an analysis of the results for all 50 states. “Sen. Jack Reed saw his net approval rating drop 20 points, as did Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Roughly three in five Ocean State voters had previously approved of both senators, but for Whitehouse the share expressing approval slid below 50 percent in the new rankings.”