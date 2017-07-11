Road closures planned for governors conference in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An increase in traffic can be expected in Providence this week as the city plays host to the governors of more than 30 states.

The National Governors Association’s summer meeting kicks off Wednesday night in the capital city and runs through Sunday, July 16. Much of the conference will be held at the Rhode Island Convention Center downtown, though other events are planned elsewhere in Providence and in Newport.

In addition to the leaders of state, special appearances are expected by Vice President Mike Pence, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Providence and Rhode Island State Police revealed Tuesday that some road closures, lane restrictions and detours will be in place during the conference.

Wednesday at noon through Sunday at noon: West Exchange Street will be closed to traffic between Sabin Street and the Service Road

Thursday, 4 – 10 p.m.: Mathewson Street will be closed to traffic from Fountain Street to Weybosset Street

Friday 4 – 10 p.m.: Memorial Boulevard, from Exchange Street to Francis Street; Francis Street, from Memorial Boulevard to Hayes Street; Hayes Street to Smith Street; and Gaspee Street, from Francis Street to Smith Street, will have lane restrictions during an event at the State House, followed by a special presentation of WaterFire

Police said additional temporary road closures and lane restrictions may be issued as needed.

Security will be increased in and around the Convention Center all four days, according to police, and any protesters will be directed to Mathewson Street in the area of Sabin Street.