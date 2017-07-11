Suspect charged in Pawtucket drive-by shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been arrested in connection with gunshots fired in Pawtucket last month, court records show.

Anthony Washburn, 31, was arrested last Friday and faces a number of charges including drive-by shooting, two counts of felony assault and/or battery and firing in a compact area. Washburn also faces a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license.

Police said no one was injured in the June 2 shooting on Sherman Street but officers discovered two shell casings at the scene.

A pre-arraignment conference is scheduled for October, according to court records.