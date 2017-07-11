Woonsocket teen killed in crash, 2 others injured

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A teenage driver was killed and two passengers were injured when their vehicle went off the road and struck a tree Monday afternoon.

According to Rhode Island State Police Captain Derek Borek, the car was heading south on I-295 when the crash occurred just north of Exit 4 around 2:30 p.m.

The driver has been identified as Lungpalinya Phouvong, 17, of 26 Cross St., Woonsocket. She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said Phouvong was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The two other passengers in the vehicle, both juveniles, were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and later released. According to police, both were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle.