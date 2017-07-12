1 man arrested, 2 crimes: $15K tools stolen, drug possession

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A 48-year-old Coventry man is charged with breaking into a garage and stealing a large number of tools, according to Coventry Police. He was also charged with drug possession by another town.

Officers were called to a Howard Avenue business Sunday morning. A window of the garage had been broken, and surveillance video from the business showed a man breaking cameras off the building’s exterior, then entering the garage and stealing more than $15,000 worth of tools, including many power tools.

Police detectives said they recognized the man from the video as Scott Blakney, whom Coventry officers had arrested in June 2016 in connection with another business break-in.

Coventry officers were able to track down Blakney in custody of the Warwick Police Department. Sunday evening, after the break-in, Warwick officers arrested him for illegal possession of drug pills — on the list known as Schedule IV, which can include narcotic and stimulant drugs.

Det. Lt. Matthew Blair of the Coventry Police said in a statement that detectives were able to recover nearly all of the stolen tools and returned them to the rightful owner.

As their investigation is continuing, any neighbors or residents who may have additional information on the case are asked to call Coventry Police at (401) 826-1100.

