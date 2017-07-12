Flash floods possible as isolated, strong thunderstorms move through

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Isolated, strong thunderstorms are moving through our area, bringing with them downpours, gusty winds, lightning, hail and localized street flooding.

The highest chances of severe storms are inland. If you hear thunder, you’re urged to head indoors immediately.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 5:30 p.m. for Providence, Newport and Bristol Counties in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass. All of Southern New England remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 9 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also extended until 4:45 p.m. for the area of Somerset, Dighton and Lakeville, Mass.

A check of the WPRI.com Power Outage Database shows more than 8,600 National Grid customers without power as of 4:25 p.m. In Bristol County, Mass., that number is about 655 customers affected. Eversource is reporting 41 outages in Freetown.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca is tracking the conditions and will have live updates on Eyewitness News starting at 5 on WPRI 12.