Formula E Series World Champion discusses first ever ePRIX

The world’s fastest electric cars and VISA’s cashless event are coming to America in the first ever ePRIX!

Formula E Series World Champion Nelson Piquet, Jr. teams with Visa’s Jack Forestell to explain the significance of this truly amazing race.

