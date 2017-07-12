In the Kitchen: The Green Hour

In the kitchen this morning, Executive Chef Adrienne Mosier from Deuxave joins us to share the recipe for the signature cocktail The Green Hour. It is a reference to the 5 o’clock hour in southern France where people would often enjoy a glass of pastis near the beginning of its revival in the eighteen hundreds. Deuxave will celebrate Bastille Day on Friday, July 14.

Ingredients:

1 oz Hayman’s Old Tom Gin

1/2 oz Orgeat (almond syrup)

1/2 oz Pastis

1/2 oz Fresh lemon

Egg white

Directions:

Shake all ingredients together with ice in a Boston shaker just until chilled. Strain into a coup glass and garnish with a lemon twist and fennel frond.

