Police arrest suspect following deadly Exeter hit-and-run crash

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry woman has been taken into custody following a deadly Exeter hit-and-run crash on July 3.

Police said Shannon Holden, 23, is accused of hitting Sarah Balmforth, 27, with her vehicle while Balmforth walked along South Road with her dog.

Police had been searching for a Jeep Wrangler between 1997 and 2006 that had suffered passenger-side damage near the front of the vehicle. According to police, a 1999 Jeep Wrangler registered to Holden fits this description.

Police also said they conducted multiple interviews and search warrants prior to Holden’s arrest.

Holden is charged with duty to stop in accident – death resulting. She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.