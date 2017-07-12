Police investigating explicit posts of dozens of girls

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are investigating after the discovery of an online Dropbox containing sexually explicit photos and videos of dozens of high school girls.

An affidavit by Inspector Michael Bouchard says Burrillville High School Vice Principal David Alba notified police in May about the discovery of an “online school Dropbox” that showed graphic images of girls at the school. It was turned over to police.

The affidavit says police found 48 individual sub-folders that contained as many as 14 different sexually explicit images or videos of more than 40 girls, most of whom live or have lived in the rural northwestern town.

Dropbox is an online storage service that allows users to share and store files.

Maj. Dennis Leahey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.