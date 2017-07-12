Prosecution rests in West Greenwich murder trial

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The prosecution rested its case Wednesday morning in the trial of Christian Lepore. He is charged with the murder of 62-year-old John O’Neil in West Greenwich last year.

The state police’s lead detective in the case and a toxicology expert were the last of 14 prosecution witnesses to testify. Prosecutors also showed surveillance video from inside Lepore’s holding cell, hours after prosecutors said Lepore beat O’Neil to death.

Lepore is also accused of attacking three officers, a state trooper, and the trooper’s K-9 officer who responded to the crime scene.

According to Wednesday morning’s testimony, Lepore’s preliminary drug tests came back positive for marijuana and oxycodone. However, later tests came back negative. The toxicology expert testified that traces of marijuana can remain in the body up to 3-4 weeks, while oxycodone can stay in the body for 3-4 days.

Lepore’s defense team planned to call its first witnesses Wednesday afternoon.