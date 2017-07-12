Rescue a Pet: Kirby and Quigley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Kirby and Quigley.

Both dogs are 11-year-old Beagles who have lived together for their entire lives, but they are not related.

PARL says the two are extremely active and motivated by treats despite having some fatty lumps on them.

Kirby and Quigley are also said to be great in the car, very friendly and have lived with kids before.

If you’d like to meet Kirby and Quigley or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.