Road rage incident leads to hit-and-run arrest in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said a Hopkinton man has been arraigned following a hit-and-run crash in Richmond on June 19.

William Griffin, 21, turned himself in last Thursday after police said he crashed into a vehicle at the intersection Old Mountain Trail and Hillsdale Road. According to police, Griffin fled the scene and officers found a second car on its side. The two victims in the second car suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said initial calls to 911 the night of the crash reported an active road rage incident.

Griffin faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, driving as to endanger resulting in personal injury, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

Police said Griffin was released on $10,000 personal recognizance and has a felony screening in October.