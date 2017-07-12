Summer entertaining tips

Summer is a great time to gather with friends and family and enjoy the warmer months. Event Designer Anthony Taccetta stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share some of his favorite tips for making it a season to remember.

Anthony’s tips:

1. Using fresh seasonal yellow, fruits and vegetables for decoration, i.e. lemons, corn .. Keeping things bright and sunny.

2. Choose one color for a monochromatic look.

3. Yellow glassware to make even water festive

4. Mix textures and patterns with linen table cloths, straw/ woven place-mat, etc.

About Anthony Taccetta:

A designer at heart, Anthony Taccetta grew up with a passion for event planning and went to Emerson College in Boston, MA to explore his talent for theatrical studies.

After earning a degree in theatrical studies, Anthony landed a dream job as Executive Assistant to Richard Frankel of Richard Frankel Productions. Getting his first taste in the field of production, Anthony learned all aspects of producing a Broadway musical. He personally worked with backers, creative, talent, operations on a day-to-day basis. Anthony worked on shows such as The Producers and Hairspray which opened his eye to the bigger picture.

After realizing that Opening Night Parties were his favorite part of the production process, Anthony then took the next step in his career in the beginning of 2003 as Production Associate at McNabb-Roick Events. The company specialized in event design specifically for Broadway shows. While working at McNabb-Roick he gained further knowledge in the field and grew to love event design. From there he accepted an offer as Production Manager at Matthew David Events in 2003.

Anthony worked in house and oversaw event budgets, design, and all logistics that went into each event. His talent shined through and he was soon promoted to Producer. It was then that Anthony was able to gain experience in designing for social events. This allowed him to work with clients on a personal level by listening to each host and hostess creating their vision and bringing it to life. Anthony peaked creatively and was ready for the next phase of his career. Please call to set up your appointment today.

Web: http://www.anthonytaccetta.com/

Social: @anthonytaccetta