Sun damage a concern, even indoors

(WPRI) — Dermatologists say at least half of the sun’s ultraviolet rays can penetrate glass. Which means, your skin can be damaged by the sun if you’re sitting near a window at home, in the office, or even in your car.

“We actually diagnose more skin cancers on the left sides of Americans than we do in other countries where they drive on the other side of the road,” said Dr. Sandy Chai, a dermatologist at Rhode Island Hospital.

