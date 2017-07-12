Thursday’s Movie in the Park postponed due to threat of rain

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A screening of “Zootopia” as part of the Movies in the Park series won’t be held as planned on Thursday due to the threat of rain in the forecast.

The Academy Award-winning animated feature will instead be shown on Thursday, August 24, at Rocky Point State Park in Warwick.

The group posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that the decision was made in the interest of safety.

The next movie on the schedule is “Moana” on Thursday, July 27.