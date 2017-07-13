After Dropbox scandal Burrillville supt. says students need to respect themselves, others

Related Coverage Police investigating explicit posts of dozens of girls

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police are investigating at least a year of online picture sharing between high school students in the town.

According to a court affidavit obtained by Eyewitness News, there are sexually explicit photos and videos posted of 48 female students at Burrillville High School.

Once a student was questioned by the vice principal about it, he revealed several students at the school had access to a Dropbox page – which is a site where multiple people can share files with each other.

Police said the “online school Dropbox had been anonymously created” and inside there was “a large number of sexually explicit content” which was “presumably depicting females under 18 years of age.”

In the affidavit, police said there was a tab in the Dropbox asking for requests for sexually explicit content of other female students.

Eyewitness News reached out to the school superintendent who released the following statement:

“Once school officials were made aware of the situation, police were immediately contacted and the investigation is ongoing. Students need to respect themselves and respect others and they need to make smart and good choices.”

Police have declined to comment while the investigation is ongoing.

However, the affidavit did reveal the information investigators requested from Dropbox, including the accounts that accessed the site, their social security numbers, date of birth, address and telephone numbers.

Police said they view this as a crime of child pornography distribution or child exploitation.