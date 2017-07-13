Authorities digging for clues in decades old police murder investigation

NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Federal, state and even authorities from Pennsylvania are digging behind the home owned by the ex-wife of a man who has been wanted for decades in the murder of a small town police chief.

FBI agents and crime scene investigators from the Massachusetts State Police could be seen digging behind a shed in the backyard of the home, owned by Lillian Webb, who was married to New England mob associate Donald Eugene Webb.

Webb has been missing since the 1980 shooting death of Saxonburg Pennsylvania Police Chief Gregory Adams, the FBI has labelled him as the prime suspect.

A cruiser from Saxonburg can be seen out front the home.

The chief of police from the small town told a report they arrived in North Dartmouth around noon after taking the 11-hour drive.

“Its very important,” he said. “It’s the biggest question mark in our town.”

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the Boston office of the FBI, said the sdaerch is being conducting by their agency, Massachusetts State Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to locate long time fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, an evidentiary search is currently underway,” Setera said in a statement. “Due to the ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”

A state police dog was seen searching the back yard of the home and barked several times before being removed. Authorities set up tents as poor weather moved into the area.

Webb is accused of shooting Chief Adams twice in the chest during a traffic stop on Dec. 4, 1980.

Adams was a married father of two, who had moved to Saxonburg to leave the danger of his previous job as a police officer in Washington D.C.

As Target 12 previously reported, the FBI identified Webb as an associate of the Patriarca crime family who made a living robbing banks, jewelry stores and high-end hotels up and down the east coast, then he fenced the ill-gotten gains through the mob in Providence.

Investigators say the pair crossed paths after Webb hit up a jewelry store in New York.

Webb would be 85 years old now. Rumors about what happened to him – including his death at the hands of the mob he worked for – have circulated for decades.

But, the FBI special agent assigned to tracking Webb down believes he’s still alive. Last year, the feds announced a $100,000 reward for any information leading to Webb, dead or alive.

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook