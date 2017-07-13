Bride: Wedding dress chain closing, bridesmaids’ dresses missing

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Casey Pereira is getting married Sunday. The bride-to-be still doesn’t have her veil, and two of her bridesmaids’ dresses are missing.

“It’s just been very stressful. I’ve been planning this wedding for two years and everything is paid for,” Pereira told Call 12 for Action. “I’m just unsure what we do if we don’t figure out where these two dresses are. No one has really explained anything, so it’s just been very confusing.”

Pereira’s bridesmaids bought their dresses at Alfred Angelo, a bridal chain with stores across the country.

Thursday afternoon, social media erupted with claims that boutiques across the country were slated to close immediately. So Pereira rushed to the North Attleboro, Massachusetts location to try to track down her friends’ dresses.

Call 12 for Action also went to the North Attleboro shop and asked a manager if the chain was closing permanently. The manager responded, “no comment.” However, when reached by phone, employees at six Alfred Angelo locations from Maryland to California confirmed the chain’s closure.

That’s why a groom from Worcester also scrambled to the store Thursday afternoon. He was hoping to pick up his fiance’s wedding gown and two dresses for her bridesmaids.

“They didn’t tell us anything,” the groom said. “We didn’t get a call. We only found out because we called there to ask about alterations and they said, unfortunately, we will be closing all doors as of eight o’clock tonight [Thursday].”

For the groom, the store only had one of the three dresses. It’s not the wedding dress, and the big day is in less than a month.

“If we can’t figure it out, I’m out $1,200 and have to get her a new dress,” he said.

Call 12 for Action repeatedly called Alfred Angelo’s corporate office in Florida Thursday. The calls went unanswered.

According to the company’s website, Alfred Angelo operates more than 60 stores across the U.S. and sells bridal gowns and special occasion dresses at more than 1,400 retailers.

