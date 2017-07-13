In the Kitchen: Zucchini Caprese

Head Chef Jeremy Theroux-Kochanek of Wicked Good Bar & Grill joined us in The Rhode Show Kitchen to show us how to make their Zucchini Caprese.
Ingredients:
- 1 ea Zucchini (thinly sliced length wise)
- 8 oz Fresh Mozzarella (sliced)
- 1 Beefsteak Tomato (sliced)
- 2 cups Panko Breadcrumbs
- 1 cup Fine Plain Breadcrumbs
- 1 cup Flour
- 4 ea Eggs
- Salt (to taste)
- Black Pepper (to taste)
- 8 oz Marinara
- 2 oz Parmesan Cheese
- 6 oz Canola Oil
Directions:
- Cut the ends off zucchini and slice thinly on a mandolin
- Slice fresh mozzarella and tomato
- Set up flour, beaten eggs and mixed breadcrumbs in separate bowls reserve for breading the zucchini.
- Add salt and pepper to breadcrumbs
- Take two slices of zucchini lay them down and crisscross
- Place fresh mozzarella then tomato in center of zucchini
- Fold over zucchini ribbons in a clockwise order
- Place folded zucchini in flour, egg and then breadcrumbs
- Heat canola oil in a fry pan till it is fully hot.
- Place pocket in oil and fry to golden brown on both sides
- Place on paper to towel to dry from excess oil
- Heat marinara in sauce pan
- Drizzle marinara over pockets and top with Parmesan cheese
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.