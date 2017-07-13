In the Kitchen: Zucchini Caprese

Head Chef Jeremy Theroux-Kochanek of Wicked Good Bar & Grill joined us in The Rhode Show Kitchen to show us how to make their Zucchini Caprese.

Ingredients:

1 ea Zucchini (thinly sliced length wise)

8 oz Fresh Mozzarella (sliced)

1 Beefsteak Tomato (sliced)

2 cups Panko Breadcrumbs

1 cup Fine Plain Breadcrumbs

1 cup Flour

4 ea Eggs

Salt (to taste)

Black Pepper (to taste)

8 oz Marinara

2 oz Parmesan Cheese

6 oz Canola Oil

Directions:

Cut the ends off zucchini and slice thinly on a mandolin Slice fresh mozzarella and tomato Set up flour, beaten eggs and mixed breadcrumbs in separate bowls reserve for breading the zucchini. Add salt and pepper to breadcrumbs Take two slices of zucchini lay them down and crisscross Place fresh mozzarella then tomato in center of zucchini Fold over zucchini ribbons in a clockwise order Place folded zucchini in flour, egg and then breadcrumbs Heat canola oil in a fry pan till it is fully hot. Place pocket in oil and fry to golden brown on both sides Place on paper to towel to dry from excess oil Heat marinara in sauce pan Drizzle marinara over pockets and top with Parmesan cheese

