More flash flooding possible as second round of storms approaches

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially severe storms are expected in Southern New England for the second day in a row.

The storms could bring heavy downpours, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for the area until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello said the storms could produce 1″-2″ of rain per hour, with some areas seeing storm totals of up to 3″-4″.

As was the case with the storms that moved through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, Thursday’s storms will be hit-or-miss – meaning some areas will be impacted while others see little to no rainfall.

In addition to the rain, Michelle said damaging winds could once again be an issue.

According to the WPRI.com Power Outage Database, Wednesday’s storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. If you lose power, you can call the following numbers:

National Grid – 800-465-1212

– 800-465-1212 Eversource – 800-592-2000

– 800-592-2000 People who depend on electricity-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company’s New England Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.

Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electrical wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.